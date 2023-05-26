RSWM Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 956.23 crore, down 14.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 956.23 crore in March 2023 down 14.73% from Rs. 1,121.36 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.61 crore in March 2023 down 61.24% from Rs. 109.94 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 88.78 crore in March 2023 down 37.54% from Rs. 142.13 crore in March 2022.

RSWM EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.90 in March 2023 from Rs. 46.68 in March 2022.

RSWM shares closed at 169.85 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -45.22% returns over the last 6 months and -57.80% over the last 12 months.