    RSWM Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 956.23 crore, down 14.73% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 10:31 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for RSWM are:

    Net Sales at Rs 956.23 crore in March 2023 down 14.73% from Rs. 1,121.36 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.61 crore in March 2023 down 61.24% from Rs. 109.94 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 88.78 crore in March 2023 down 37.54% from Rs. 142.13 crore in March 2022.

    RSWM EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.90 in March 2023 from Rs. 46.68 in March 2022.

    RSWM shares closed at 169.85 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -45.22% returns over the last 6 months and -57.80% over the last 12 months.

    RSWM
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations956.23855.051,121.36
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations956.23855.051,121.36
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials519.13509.79607.83
    Purchase of Traded Goods49.5725.9440.89
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks46.516.9615.53
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost94.66105.16100.62
    Depreciation32.5032.5927.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses198.37188.70225.53
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.49-14.09103.81
    Other Income40.799.8111.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax56.28-4.28114.98
    Interest16.1220.7217.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax40.16-25.0097.92
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax40.16-25.0097.92
    Tax-2.45-11.01-12.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities42.61-13.99109.94
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period42.61-13.99109.94
    Equity Share Capital47.1023.5523.55
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.90-5.9446.68
    Diluted EPS9.90-5.9446.68
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.90-5.9446.68
    Diluted EPS9.90-5.9446.68
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 26, 2023 10:23 pm