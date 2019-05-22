RSWM Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 820.30 crore, up 7.85% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for RSWM are:
Net Sales at Rs 820.30 crore in March 2019 up 7.85% from Rs. 760.62 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.19 crore in March 2019 down 145.28% from Rs. 13.67 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 57.42 crore in March 2019 down 28.41% from Rs. 80.21 crore in March 2018.
RSWM shares closed at 166.85 on May 21, 2019 (NSE) and has given -22.86% returns over the last 6 months and -40.89% over the last 12 months.
|
|RSWM
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|820.30
|689.40
|760.62
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|820.30
|689.40
|760.62
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|428.15
|422.86
|425.55
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.95
|5.12
|4.61
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|88.49
|1.53
|15.79
|Power & Fuel
|88.82
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|85.20
|86.39
|85.03
|Depreciation
|32.27
|30.84
|31.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|76.39
|160.97
|159.22
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|17.03
|-18.31
|39.36
|Other Income
|8.12
|9.04
|9.79
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|25.15
|-9.27
|49.15
|Interest
|29.65
|31.35
|28.46
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.50
|-40.62
|20.69
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.50
|-40.62
|20.69
|Tax
|1.69
|-12.09
|7.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.19
|-28.53
|13.67
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.19
|-28.53
|13.67
|Equity Share Capital
|23.55
|23.55
|23.55
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.63
|-12.12
|5.80
|Diluted EPS
|-2.63
|-12.12
|5.80
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.63
|-12.12
|5.80
|Diluted EPS
|-2.63
|-12.12
|5.80
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited