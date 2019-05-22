RSWM Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 820.30 crore, up 7.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 820.30 crore in March 2019 up 7.85% from Rs. 760.62 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.19 crore in March 2019 down 145.28% from Rs. 13.67 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 57.42 crore in March 2019 down 28.41% from Rs. 80.21 crore in March 2018.

RSWM shares closed at 166.85 on May 21, 2019 (NSE) and has given -22.86% returns over the last 6 months and -40.89% over the last 12 months.