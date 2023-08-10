RSWM Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 901.06 crore, down 11.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 901.06 crore in June 2023 down 11.99% from Rs. 1,023.83 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 17.94 crore in June 2023 down 126.68% from Rs. 67.25 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.94 crore in June 2023 down 82.29% from Rs. 140.81 crore in June 2022.

RSWM shares closed at 198.75 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 25.16% returns over the last 6 months and -49.50% over the last 12 months.