RSWM Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,023.83 crore, up 38% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 07:09 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for RSWM are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,023.83 crore in June 2022 up 38% from Rs. 741.91 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 67.25 crore in June 2022 up 80.34% from Rs. 37.29 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 140.81 crore in June 2022 up 57.15% from Rs. 89.60 crore in June 2021.

RSWM EPS has increased to Rs. 28.56 in June 2022 from Rs. 15.83 in June 2021.

RSWM shares closed at 401.85 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.80% returns over the last 6 months and 0.06% over the last 12 months.

RSWM
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,023.83 1,121.36 741.91
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,023.83 1,121.36 741.91
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 615.63 607.83 440.97
Purchase of Traded Goods 26.79 40.89 9.03
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -55.82 15.53 -66.56
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 108.71 100.62 97.66
Depreciation 27.44 27.15 31.07
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 219.07 225.53 179.29
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 82.01 103.81 50.45
Other Income 31.36 11.17 8.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 113.37 114.98 58.53
Interest 18.60 17.06 18.40
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 94.77 97.92 40.13
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 94.77 97.92 40.13
Tax 27.52 -12.02 2.84
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 67.25 109.94 37.29
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 67.25 109.94 37.29
Equity Share Capital 23.55 23.55 23.55
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 28.56 46.68 15.83
Diluted EPS 28.56 46.68 15.83
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 28.56 46.68 15.83
Diluted EPS 28.56 46.68 15.83
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 8, 2022 07:00 pm
