RSWM Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,023.83 crore, up 38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,023.83 crore in June 2022 up 38% from Rs. 741.91 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 67.25 crore in June 2022 up 80.34% from Rs. 37.29 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 140.81 crore in June 2022 up 57.15% from Rs. 89.60 crore in June 2021.

RSWM EPS has increased to Rs. 28.56 in June 2022 from Rs. 15.83 in June 2021.

RSWM shares closed at 401.85 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.80% returns over the last 6 months and 0.06% over the last 12 months.