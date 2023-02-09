 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
RSWM Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 855.05 crore, down 14.59% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 08:42 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for RSWM are:Net Sales at Rs 855.05 crore in December 2022 down 14.59% from Rs. 1,001.08 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.99 crore in December 2022 down 127.76% from Rs. 50.40 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.31 crore in December 2022 down 76.71% from Rs. 121.54 crore in December 2021. RSWM shares closed at 164.00 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -58.62% returns over the last 6 months and -68.53% over the last 12 months.
RSWM
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations855.05953.791,001.08
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations855.05953.791,001.08
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials509.79580.29557.97
Purchase of Traded Goods25.9429.4524.15
Increase/Decrease in Stocks6.96-40.79-24.71
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost105.16109.95101.38
Depreciation32.5934.7726.02
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses188.70202.74226.79
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-14.0937.3889.48
Other Income9.819.486.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.2846.8695.52
Interest20.7218.5115.30
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-25.0028.3580.22
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-25.0028.3580.22
Tax-11.0114.6129.82
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-13.9913.7450.40
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-13.9913.7450.40
Equity Share Capital23.5523.5523.55
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-5.945.8321.40
Diluted EPS-5.945.8321.40
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-5.945.8321.40
Diluted EPS-5.945.8321.40
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 9, 2023 08:22 pm