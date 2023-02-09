RSWM Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 855.05 crore, down 14.59% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 855.05 953.79 1,001.08 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 855.05 953.79 1,001.08 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 509.79 580.29 557.97 Purchase of Traded Goods 25.94 29.45 24.15 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 6.96 -40.79 -24.71 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 105.16 109.95 101.38 Depreciation 32.59 34.77 26.02 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 188.70 202.74 226.79 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -14.09 37.38 89.48 Other Income 9.81 9.48 6.04 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.28 46.86 95.52 Interest 20.72 18.51 15.30 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -25.00 28.35 80.22 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -25.00 28.35 80.22 Tax -11.01 14.61 29.82 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -13.99 13.74 50.40 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -13.99 13.74 50.40 Equity Share Capital 23.55 23.55 23.55 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -5.94 5.83 21.40 Diluted EPS -5.94 5.83 21.40 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -5.94 5.83 21.40 Diluted EPS -5.94 5.83 21.40 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited