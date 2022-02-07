RSWM Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,001.08 crore, up 38.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,001.08 crore in December 2021 up 38.83% from Rs. 721.06 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 50.40 crore in December 2021 up 58.79% from Rs. 31.74 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 121.54 crore in December 2021 up 22.13% from Rs. 99.52 crore in December 2020.

RSWM EPS has increased to Rs. 21.40 in December 2021 from Rs. 13.48 in December 2020.

RSWM shares closed at 519.55 on February 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 29.37% returns over the last 6 months and 230.08% over the last 12 months.