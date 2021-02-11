RSWM Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 721.06 crore, down 5.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 721.06 crore in December 2020 down 5.26% from Rs. 761.09 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.74 crore in December 2020 up 1471.29% from Rs. 2.02 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 99.52 crore in December 2020 up 60.23% from Rs. 62.11 crore in December 2019.

RSWM EPS has increased to Rs. 13.48 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.86 in December 2019.

RSWM shares closed at 153.00 on February 10, 2021 (BSE)