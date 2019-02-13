RSWM Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 689.40 crore, down 12.44% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for RSWM are:
Net Sales at Rs 689.40 crore in December 2018 down 12.44% from Rs. 787.37 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 28.53 crore in December 2018 down 409.77% from Rs. 9.21 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.57 crore in December 2018 down 69.42% from Rs. 70.53 crore in December 2017.
RSWM shares closed at 177.25 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -26.54% returns over the last 6 months and -49.82% over the last 12 months.
|
|RSWM
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|689.40
|740.49
|787.37
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|689.40
|740.49
|787.37
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|422.86
|435.53
|414.22
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|5.12
|2.96
|6.04
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.53
|-18.49
|46.11
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|86.39
|90.64
|91.40
|Depreciation
|30.84
|30.08
|30.46
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|160.97
|169.85
|165.08
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-18.31
|29.92
|34.06
|Other Income
|9.04
|8.22
|6.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-9.27
|38.14
|40.07
|Interest
|31.35
|28.93
|29.54
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-40.62
|9.21
|10.53
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-40.62
|9.21
|10.53
|Tax
|-12.09
|1.13
|1.32
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-28.53
|8.08
|9.21
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-28.53
|8.08
|9.21
|Equity Share Capital
|23.55
|23.55
|23.55
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-12.12
|3.43
|3.91
|Diluted EPS
|-12.12
|3.43
|3.91
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-12.12
|3.43
|3.91
|Diluted EPS
|-12.12
|3.43
|3.91
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited