RSWM Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 689.40 crore, down 12.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 689.40 crore in December 2018 down 12.44% from Rs. 787.37 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 28.53 crore in December 2018 down 409.77% from Rs. 9.21 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.57 crore in December 2018 down 69.42% from Rs. 70.53 crore in December 2017.

RSWM shares closed at 177.25 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -26.54% returns over the last 6 months and -49.82% over the last 12 months.