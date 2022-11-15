 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
RSWM Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 953.79 crore, up 0.08% Y-o-Y

Nov 15, 2022 / 12:18 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for RSWM are:

Net Sales at Rs 953.79 crore in September 2022 up 0.08% from Rs. 953.07 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.13 crore in September 2022 down 55.02% from Rs. 44.75 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 81.63 crore in September 2022 down 26.39% from Rs. 110.90 crore in September 2021.

RSWM EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.55 in September 2022 from Rs. 19.00 in September 2021.

RSWM shares closed at 319.00 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -36.95% returns over the last 6 months and -32.35% over the last 12 months.

RSWM
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 953.79 1,023.83 953.07
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 953.79 1,023.83 953.07
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 580.29 615.63 501.22
Purchase of Traded Goods 29.45 26.79 14.65
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -40.79 -55.82 15.01
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 109.95 108.71 101.74
Depreciation 34.77 27.44 28.84
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 202.74 219.07 216.38
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 37.38 82.01 75.23
Other Income 9.48 31.36 6.83
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 46.86 113.37 82.06
Interest 18.51 18.60 16.85
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 28.35 94.77 65.21
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 28.35 94.77 65.21
Tax 14.61 27.52 22.85
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 13.74 67.25 42.36
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 13.74 67.25 42.36
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 6.39 4.11 2.39
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 20.13 71.36 44.75
Equity Share Capital 23.55 23.55 23.55
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.55 30.30 19.00
Diluted EPS 8.55 30.30 19.00
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.55 30.30 19.00
Diluted EPS 8.55 30.30 19.00
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Nov 15, 2022