RSWM Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 953.07 crore, up 72.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 953.07 crore in September 2021 up 72.17% from Rs. 553.56 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 44.75 crore in September 2021 up 398.33% from Rs. 15.00 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 110.90 crore in September 2021 up 317.07% from Rs. 26.59 crore in September 2020.

RSWM EPS has increased to Rs. 19.00 in September 2021 from Rs. 6.37 in September 2020.

RSWM shares closed at 472.35 on November 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given 109.33% returns over the last 6 months and 411.48% over the last 12 months.