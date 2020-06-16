RSWM Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 611.96 crore, down 25.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 611.96 crore in March 2020 down 25.53% from Rs. 821.71 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.15 crore in March 2020 up 84.98% from Rs. 34.29 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.00 crore in March 2020 down 10.3% from Rs. 57.97 crore in March 2019.

RSWM shares closed at 69.75 on June 15, 2020 (NSE) and has given -19.27% returns over the last 6 months and -48.50% over the last 12 months.