    RSWM Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 901.74 crore, down 11.92% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 07:01 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for RSWM are:

    Net Sales at Rs 901.74 crore in June 2023 down 11.92% from Rs. 1,023.83 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.44 crore in June 2023 down 118.83% from Rs. 71.36 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.09 crore in June 2023 down 81.47% from Rs. 140.81 crore in June 2022.

    RSWM shares closed at 198.75 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 25.16% returns over the last 6 months and -49.50% over the last 12 months.

    RSWM
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations901.74956.231,023.83
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations901.74956.231,023.83
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials546.41519.13615.63
    Purchase of Traded Goods54.0849.5726.79
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-35.4046.51-55.82
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost114.2794.66108.71
    Depreciation34.8732.5027.44
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses206.07198.37219.07
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-18.5615.4982.01
    Other Income9.7840.7931.36
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-8.7856.28113.37
    Interest21.0916.1218.60
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-29.8740.1694.77
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-29.8740.1694.77
    Tax-10.07-2.4527.52
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-19.8042.6167.25
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-19.8042.6167.25
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates6.362.094.11
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-13.4444.7071.36
    Equity Share Capital47.1047.1023.55
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.8510.2630.30
    Diluted EPS-2.8510.2630.30
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.8510.2630.30
    Diluted EPS-2.8510.2630.30
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 06:44 pm

