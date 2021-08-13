RSWM Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 741.91 crore, up 243.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 741.91 crore in June 2021 up 243.75% from Rs. 215.83 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.91 crore in June 2021 up 155.83% from Rs. 66.11 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 89.60 crore in June 2021 up 294.82% from Rs. 45.99 crore in June 2020.

RSWM EPS has increased to Rs. 15.67 in June 2021 from Rs. 28.07 in June 2020.

RSWM shares closed at 358.25 on August 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 110.49% returns over the last 6 months and 411.79% over the last 12 months.