 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

RSWM Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 855.05 crore, down 14.59% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 09:02 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for RSWM are:

Net Sales at Rs 855.05 crore in December 2022 down 14.59% from Rs. 1,001.08 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.34 crore in December 2022 down 125.82% from Rs. 51.67 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.31 crore in December 2022 down 76.71% from Rs. 121.54 crore in December 2021.

RSWM
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 855.05 953.79 1,001.08
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 855.05 953.79 1,001.08
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 509.79 580.29 557.97
Purchase of Traded Goods 25.94 29.45 24.15
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 6.96 -40.79 -24.71
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 105.16 109.95 101.38
Depreciation 32.59 34.77 26.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 188.70 202.74 226.79
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -14.09 37.38 89.48
Other Income 9.81 9.48 6.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.28 46.86 95.52
Interest 20.72 18.51 15.30
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -25.00 28.35 80.22
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -25.00 28.35 80.22
Tax -11.01 14.61 29.82
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -13.99 13.74 50.40
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -13.99 13.74 50.40
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.65 6.39 1.27
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -13.34 20.13 51.67
Equity Share Capital 23.55 23.55 23.55
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -5.66 8.55 21.94
Diluted EPS -5.66 8.55 21.94
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -5.66 8.55 21.94
Diluted EPS -5.66 8.55 21.94
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited