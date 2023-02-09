RSWM Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 855.05 crore, down 14.59% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for RSWM are:
Net Sales at Rs 855.05 crore in December 2022 down 14.59% from Rs. 1,001.08 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.34 crore in December 2022 down 125.82% from Rs. 51.67 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.31 crore in December 2022 down 76.71% from Rs. 121.54 crore in December 2021.
RSWM shares closed at 164.00 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -58.62% returns over the last 6 months and -68.53% over the last 12 months.
|
|RSWM
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|855.05
|953.79
|1,001.08
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|855.05
|953.79
|1,001.08
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|509.79
|580.29
|557.97
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|25.94
|29.45
|24.15
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|6.96
|-40.79
|-24.71
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|105.16
|109.95
|101.38
|Depreciation
|32.59
|34.77
|26.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|188.70
|202.74
|226.79
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-14.09
|37.38
|89.48
|Other Income
|9.81
|9.48
|6.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.28
|46.86
|95.52
|Interest
|20.72
|18.51
|15.30
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-25.00
|28.35
|80.22
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-25.00
|28.35
|80.22
|Tax
|-11.01
|14.61
|29.82
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-13.99
|13.74
|50.40
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-13.99
|13.74
|50.40
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.65
|6.39
|1.27
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-13.34
|20.13
|51.67
|Equity Share Capital
|23.55
|23.55
|23.55
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.66
|8.55
|21.94
|Diluted EPS
|-5.66
|8.55
|21.94
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.66
|8.55
|21.94
|Diluted EPS
|-5.66
|8.55
|21.94
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited