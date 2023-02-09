RSWM Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 855.05 crore, down 14.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 855.05 crore in December 2022 down 14.59% from Rs. 1,001.08 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.34 crore in December 2022 down 125.82% from Rs. 51.67 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.31 crore in December 2022 down 76.71% from Rs. 121.54 crore in December 2021.

RSWM shares closed at 164.00 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -58.62% returns over the last 6 months and -68.53% over the last 12 months.