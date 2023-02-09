English
    RSWM Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 855.05 crore, down 14.59% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 09:02 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for RSWM are:

    Net Sales at Rs 855.05 crore in December 2022 down 14.59% from Rs. 1,001.08 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.34 crore in December 2022 down 125.82% from Rs. 51.67 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.31 crore in December 2022 down 76.71% from Rs. 121.54 crore in December 2021.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations855.05953.791,001.08
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations855.05953.791,001.08
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials509.79580.29557.97
    Purchase of Traded Goods25.9429.4524.15
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks6.96-40.79-24.71
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost105.16109.95101.38
    Depreciation32.5934.7726.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses188.70202.74226.79
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-14.0937.3889.48
    Other Income9.819.486.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.2846.8695.52
    Interest20.7218.5115.30
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-25.0028.3580.22
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-25.0028.3580.22
    Tax-11.0114.6129.82
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-13.9913.7450.40
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-13.9913.7450.40
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.656.391.27
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-13.3420.1351.67
    Equity Share Capital23.5523.5523.55
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.668.5521.94
    Diluted EPS-5.668.5521.94
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.668.5521.94
    Diluted EPS-5.668.5521.94
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
