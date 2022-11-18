RSD Finance Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.69 crore, up 126.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.69 crore in September 2022 up 126.85% from Rs. 0.74 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.80 crore in September 2022 down 25.61% from Rs. 1.07 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.18 crore in September 2022 down 9.92% from Rs. 1.31 crore in September 2021.

RSD Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.61 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.28 in September 2021.