RSD Finance Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.87 crore, up 111.91% Y-o-Y
June 01, 2022 / 11:00 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for RSD Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.87 crore in March 2022 up 111.91% from Rs. 0.88 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.67 crore in March 2022 down 8.44% from Rs. 0.74 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.42 crore in March 2022 up 46.39% from Rs. 0.97 crore in March 2021.
RSD Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.09 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.69 in March 2021.
|RSD Finance
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.87
|1.01
|0.88
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.87
|1.01
|0.88
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.07
|0.06
|0.07
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.16
|0.15
|0.16
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|0.33
|0.01
|0.37
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.51
|0.38
|0.41
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.78
|0.39
|-0.16
|Other Income
|0.62
|0.68
|1.11
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.40
|1.07
|0.95
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.40
|1.07
|0.95
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.40
|1.07
|0.95
|Tax
|0.73
|-0.28
|0.22
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.67
|1.35
|0.74
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.67
|1.35
|0.74
|Equity Share Capital
|6.47
|6.47
|6.47
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.09
|1.20
|0.69
|Diluted EPS
|0.09
|1.20
|0.69
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.09
|1.20
|0.69
|Diluted EPS
|0.09
|1.20
|0.69
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited