RSD Finance Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.34 crore, up 388.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.34 crore in June 2023 up 388.86% from Rs. 0.48 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.66 crore in June 2023 up 338.03% from Rs. 0.38 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.08 crore in June 2023 up 292.45% from Rs. 0.53 crore in June 2022.

RSD Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 2.13 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.02 in June 2022.