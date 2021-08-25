RSD Finance Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.94 crore, down 8.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.94 crore in June 2021 down 8.62% from Rs. 1.03 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.11 crore in June 2021 up 52.38% from Rs. 0.73 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.33 crore in June 2021 up 47.78% from Rs. 0.90 crore in June 2020.

RSD Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 1.51 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.20 in June 2020.