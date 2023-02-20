RSD Finance Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.63 crore, up 159.16% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for RSD Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.63 crore in December 2022 up 159.16% from Rs. 1.01 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.41 crore in December 2022 up 152.29% from Rs. 1.35 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.83 crore in December 2022 up 251.38% from Rs. 1.09 crore in December 2021.
RSD Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 2.07 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.20 in December 2021.
|
|RSD Finance
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.63
|1.69
|1.01
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.63
|1.69
|1.01
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.06
|0.06
|0.06
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.17
|0.16
|0.15
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.31
|0.60
|0.38
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.07
|0.86
|0.39
|Other Income
|1.74
|0.30
|0.68
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.81
|1.16
|1.07
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3.81
|1.16
|1.07
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|3.81
|1.16
|1.07
|Tax
|0.40
|0.36
|-0.28
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|3.41
|0.80
|1.35
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|3.41
|0.80
|1.35
|Equity Share Capital
|6.47
|6.47
|6.47
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.07
|0.61
|1.20
|Diluted EPS
|2.07
|0.61
|1.20
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.07
|0.61
|1.20
|Diluted EPS
|2.07
|0.61
|1.20
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited