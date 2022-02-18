RSD Finance Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.01 crore, down 26.75% Y-o-Y
February 18, 2022 / 09:48 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for RSD Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.01 crore in December 2021 down 26.75% from Rs. 1.38 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.35 crore in December 2021 up 5.75% from Rs. 1.28 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.09 crore in December 2021 down 29.22% from Rs. 1.54 crore in December 2020.
RSD Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.20 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.55 in December 2020.
|RSD Finance
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.01
|0.74
|1.38
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.01
|0.74
|1.38
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.06
|0.06
|0.05
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.15
|0.16
|0.16
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|0.01
|0.01
|0.00
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.38
|0.36
|0.25
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.39
|0.14
|0.89
|Other Income
|0.68
|1.15
|0.62
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.07
|1.29
|1.52
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.07
|1.29
|1.51
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.07
|1.29
|1.51
|Tax
|-0.28
|0.22
|0.24
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.35
|1.07
|1.28
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.35
|1.07
|1.28
|Equity Share Capital
|6.47
|6.47
|6.47
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.20
|1.28
|1.55
|Diluted EPS
|1.20
|1.28
|1.55
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.20
|1.28
|1.55
|Diluted EPS
|1.20
|1.28
|1.55
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited