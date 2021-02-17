RSD Finance Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.38 crore, up 88.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.38 crore in December 2020 up 88.86% from Rs. 0.73 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.28 crore in December 2020 up 307.72% from Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.54 crore in December 2020 up 258.14% from Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2019.

RSD Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 1.55 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.69 in December 2019.