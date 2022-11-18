 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
RSD Finance Lim Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.69 crore, up 126.85% Y-o-Y

Nov 18, 2022 / 09:18 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for RSD Finance Limited are:Net Sales at Rs 1.69 crore in September 2022 up 126.85% from Rs. 0.74 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.80 crore in September 2022 down 25.61% from Rs. 1.07 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.18 crore in September 2022 down 9.92% from Rs. 1.31 crore in September 2021.
RSD Finance Lim EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.61 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.28 in September 2021. and has given -100.00% returns over the last 6 months and -100.00% over the last 12 months.
RSD Finance Limited
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations1.690.480.74
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1.690.480.74
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials0.060.090.06
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.160.160.16
Depreciation0.020.020.02
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies0.000.010.01
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.600.240.36
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.86-0.040.14
Other Income0.300.541.15
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.160.511.29
Interest0.000.000.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.160.511.29
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax1.160.511.29
Tax0.360.130.22
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.800.381.07
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.800.381.07
Equity Share Capital6.476.476.47
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.610.021.28
Diluted EPS0.610.021.28
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.610.021.28
Diluted EPS0.610.021.28
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

