    RSD Finance Lim Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.69 crore, up 126.85% Y-o-Y

    November 18, 2022 / 09:18 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for RSD Finance Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.69 crore in September 2022 up 126.85% from Rs. 0.74 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.80 crore in September 2022 down 25.61% from Rs. 1.07 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.18 crore in September 2022 down 9.92% from Rs. 1.31 crore in September 2021.

    RSD Finance Lim EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.61 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.28 in September 2021.

    RSD Finance Limited
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.690.480.74
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.690.480.74
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.060.090.06
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.160.160.16
    Depreciation0.020.020.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.000.010.01
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.600.240.36
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.86-0.040.14
    Other Income0.300.541.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.160.511.29
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.160.511.29
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.160.511.29
    Tax0.360.130.22
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.800.381.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.800.381.07
    Equity Share Capital6.476.476.47
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.610.021.28
    Diluted EPS0.610.021.28
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.610.021.28
    Diluted EPS0.610.021.28
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

