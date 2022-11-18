RSD Finance Lim Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.69 crore, up 126.85% Y-o-Y
November 18, 2022 / 09:18 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for RSD Finance Limited are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.69 crore in September 2022 up 126.85% from Rs. 0.74 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.80 crore in September 2022 down 25.61% from Rs. 1.07 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.18 crore in September 2022 down 9.92% from Rs. 1.31 crore in September 2021.
RSD Finance Lim EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.61 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.28 in September 2021.
|RSD Finance Limited
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.69
|0.48
|0.74
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.69
|0.48
|0.74
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.06
|0.09
|0.06
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.16
|0.16
|0.16
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|0.00
|0.01
|0.01
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.60
|0.24
|0.36
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.86
|-0.04
|0.14
|Other Income
|0.30
|0.54
|1.15
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.16
|0.51
|1.29
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.16
|0.51
|1.29
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.16
|0.51
|1.29
|Tax
|0.36
|0.13
|0.22
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.80
|0.38
|1.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.80
|0.38
|1.07
|Equity Share Capital
|6.47
|6.47
|6.47
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.61
|0.02
|1.28
|Diluted EPS
|0.61
|0.02
|1.28
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.61
|0.02
|1.28
|Diluted EPS
|0.61
|0.02
|1.28
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited