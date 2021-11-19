RSD Finance Lim Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.74 crore, up 18.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.74 crore in September 2021 up 18.21% from Rs. 0.63 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.07 crore in September 2021 up 111.06% from Rs. 0.51 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.31 crore in September 2021 up 107.94% from Rs. 0.63 crore in September 2020.

RSD Finance Lim EPS has increased to Rs. 1.28 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.90 in September 2020.