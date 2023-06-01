RSD Finance Lim Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.07 crore, down 42.43% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for RSD Finance Limited are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.07 crore in March 2023 down 42.43% from Rs. 1.87 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2023 down 33.96% from Rs. 0.67 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.71 crore in March 2023 down 50% from Rs. 1.42 crore in March 2022.
RSD Finance Lim EPS has increased to Rs. 0.28 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.09 in March 2022.
and has given -100.00% returns over the last 6 months and -100.00% over the last 12 months.
|RSD Finance Limited
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.07
|2.63
|1.87
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.07
|2.63
|1.87
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.07
|0.06
|0.07
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.16
|0.17
|0.16
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|0.03
|0.00
|0.33
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.40
|0.31
|0.51
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.40
|2.07
|0.78
|Other Income
|0.29
|1.74
|0.62
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.69
|3.81
|1.40
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.69
|3.81
|1.40
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.69
|3.81
|1.40
|Tax
|0.24
|0.40
|0.73
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.44
|3.41
|0.67
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.44
|3.41
|0.67
|Equity Share Capital
|6.47
|6.47
|6.47
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.28
|2.07
|0.09
|Diluted EPS
|0.28
|2.07
|0.09
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.28
|2.07
|0.09
|Diluted EPS
|0.28
|2.07
|0.09
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited