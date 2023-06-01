English
    RSD Finance Lim Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.07 crore, down 42.43% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 10:39 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for RSD Finance Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.07 crore in March 2023 down 42.43% from Rs. 1.87 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2023 down 33.96% from Rs. 0.67 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.71 crore in March 2023 down 50% from Rs. 1.42 crore in March 2022.

    RSD Finance Lim EPS has increased to Rs. 0.28 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.09 in March 2022.

    and has given -100.00% returns over the last 6 months and -100.00% over the last 12 months.

    RSD Finance Limited
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.072.631.87
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.072.631.87
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.070.060.07
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.160.170.16
    Depreciation0.020.020.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.030.000.33
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.400.310.51
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.402.070.78
    Other Income0.291.740.62
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.693.811.40
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.693.811.40
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.693.811.40
    Tax0.240.400.73
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.443.410.67
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.443.410.67
    Equity Share Capital6.476.476.47
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.282.070.09
    Diluted EPS0.282.070.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.282.070.09
    Diluted EPS0.282.070.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jun 1, 2023 10:33 am