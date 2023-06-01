RSD Finance Lim Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.07 crore, down 42.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.07 crore in March 2023 down 42.43% from Rs. 1.87 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2023 down 33.96% from Rs. 0.67 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.71 crore in March 2023 down 50% from Rs. 1.42 crore in March 2022.

RSD Finance Lim EPS has increased to Rs. 0.28 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.09 in March 2022.

and has given -100.00% returns over the last 6 months and -100.00% over the last 12 months.