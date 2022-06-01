RSD Finance Lim Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.87 crore, up 111.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.87 crore in March 2022 up 111.91% from Rs. 0.88 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.67 crore in March 2022 down 8.44% from Rs. 0.74 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.42 crore in March 2022 up 46.39% from Rs. 0.97 crore in March 2021.

RSD Finance Lim EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.09 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.69 in March 2021.