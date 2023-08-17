English
    RSD Finance Lim Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.34 crore, up 388.86% Y-o-Y

    August 17, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for RSD Finance Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.34 crore in June 2023 up 388.86% from Rs. 0.48 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.66 crore in June 2023 up 338.03% from Rs. 0.38 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.08 crore in June 2023 up 292.45% from Rs. 0.53 crore in June 2022.

    RSD Finance Lim EPS has increased to Rs. 2.13 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.02 in June 2022.

    and has given -100.00% returns over the last 6 months and -100.00% over the last 12 months.

    RSD Finance Limited
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.341.070.48
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.341.070.48
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.080.070.09
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.160.160.16
    Depreciation0.010.020.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.010.030.01
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.320.400.24
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.770.40-0.04
    Other Income0.310.290.54
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.070.690.51
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.070.690.51
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.070.690.51
    Tax0.410.240.13
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.660.440.38
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.660.440.38
    Equity Share Capital6.476.476.47
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.130.280.02
    Diluted EPS2.130.280.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.130.280.02
    Diluted EPS2.130.280.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Aug 17, 2023 04:33 pm

