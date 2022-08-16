RSD Finance Lim Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.48 crore, down 48.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.48 crore in June 2022 down 48.89% from Rs. 0.94 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.38 crore in June 2022 down 65.78% from Rs. 1.11 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.53 crore in June 2022 down 60.15% from Rs. 1.33 crore in June 2021.

RSD Finance Lim EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.51 in June 2021.

and has given -100.00% returns over the last 6 months