RSD Finance Lim Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.48 crore, down 48.89% Y-o-Y
August 16, 2022 / 03:12 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for RSD Finance Limited are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.48 crore in June 2022 down 48.89% from Rs. 0.94 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.38 crore in June 2022 down 65.78% from Rs. 1.11 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.53 crore in June 2022 down 60.15% from Rs. 1.33 crore in June 2021.
RSD Finance Lim EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.51 in June 2021.
and has given -100.00% returns over the last 6 months
|RSD Finance Limited
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.48
|1.87
|0.94
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.48
|1.87
|0.94
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.09
|0.07
|0.03
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.16
|0.16
|0.15
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|0.01
|0.33
|-0.10
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.24
|0.51
|0.23
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.04
|0.78
|0.61
|Other Income
|0.54
|0.62
|0.70
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.51
|1.40
|1.31
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.51
|1.40
|1.31
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.51
|1.40
|1.31
|Tax
|0.13
|0.73
|0.20
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.38
|0.67
|1.11
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.38
|0.67
|1.11
|Equity Share Capital
|6.47
|6.47
|6.47
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.02
|0.09
|1.51
|Diluted EPS
|0.02
|0.09
|1.51
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.02
|0.09
|1.51
|Diluted EPS
|0.02
|0.09
|1.51
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited