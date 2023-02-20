RSD Finance Lim Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.63 crore, up 159.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.63 crore in December 2022 up 159.16% from Rs. 1.01 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.41 crore in December 2022 up 152.29% from Rs. 1.35 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.83 crore in December 2022 up 251.38% from Rs. 1.09 crore in December 2021.

RSD Finance Lim EPS has increased to Rs. 2.07 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.20 in December 2021.

