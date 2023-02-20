English
    RSD Finance Lim Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.63 crore, up 159.16% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 07:34 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for RSD Finance Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.63 crore in December 2022 up 159.16% from Rs. 1.01 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.41 crore in December 2022 up 152.29% from Rs. 1.35 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.83 crore in December 2022 up 251.38% from Rs. 1.09 crore in December 2021.

    RSD Finance Lim EPS has increased to Rs. 2.07 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.20 in December 2021.

    and has given -100.00% returns over the last 6 months and -100.00% over the last 12 months.

    RSD Finance Limited
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.631.691.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.631.691.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.060.060.06
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.170.160.15
    Depreciation0.020.020.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.000.000.01
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.310.600.38
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.070.860.39
    Other Income1.740.300.68
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.811.161.07
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.811.161.07
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.811.161.07
    Tax0.400.36-0.28
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.410.801.35
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.410.801.35
    Equity Share Capital6.476.476.47
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.070.611.20
    Diluted EPS2.070.611.20
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.070.611.20
    Diluted EPS2.070.611.20
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

