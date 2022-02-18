RSD Finance Lim Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.01 crore, down 26.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.01 crore in December 2021 down 26.75% from Rs. 1.38 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.35 crore in December 2021 up 5.75% from Rs. 1.28 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.09 crore in December 2021 down 29.22% from Rs. 1.54 crore in December 2020.

RSD Finance Lim EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.20 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.55 in December 2020.