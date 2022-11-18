RSD Finance Lim Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.56 crore, down 8.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.56 crore in September 2022 down 8.82% from Rs. 23.65 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.27 crore in September 2022 down 68.11% from Rs. 7.11 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.07 crore in September 2022 down 45.99% from Rs. 13.09 crore in September 2021.

RSD Finance Lim EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.12 in September 2022 from Rs. 7.26 in September 2021.

and has given -100.00% returns over the last 6 months and -100.00% over the last 12 months.