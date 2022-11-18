English
    RSD Finance Lim Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.56 crore, down 8.82% Y-o-Y

    November 18, 2022 / 09:26 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for RSD Finance Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 21.56 crore in September 2022 down 8.82% from Rs. 23.65 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.27 crore in September 2022 down 68.11% from Rs. 7.11 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.07 crore in September 2022 down 45.99% from Rs. 13.09 crore in September 2021.

    RSD Finance Lim EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.12 in September 2022 from Rs. 7.26 in September 2021.

    RSD Finance Limited
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations21.5624.5123.65
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations21.5624.5123.65
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials6.7510.655.91
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.911.671.33
    Depreciation3.301.993.27
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.000.010.01
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.315.294.96
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.304.898.17
    Other Income0.472.261.65
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.777.159.82
    Interest0.810.370.40
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.966.779.42
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.966.779.42
    Tax0.591.782.42
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.374.997.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.374.997.00
    Minority Interest-0.10-1.540.10
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.273.457.11
    Equity Share Capital6.476.476.47
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.121.507.26
    Diluted EPS2.121.507.26
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.121.507.26
    Diluted EPS2.121.507.26
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
