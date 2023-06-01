English
    RSD Finance Lim Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 23.52 crore, down 21.21% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 11:53 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for RSD Finance Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 23.52 crore in March 2023 down 21.21% from Rs. 29.85 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.13 crore in March 2023 down 72.45% from Rs. 4.09 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.74 crore in March 2023 down 49.2% from Rs. 11.30 crore in March 2022.

    RSD Finance Lim EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.80 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.51 in March 2022.

    and has given -100.00% returns over the last 6 months and -100.00% over the last 12 months.

    RSD Finance Limited
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations23.5222.7329.85
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations23.5222.7329.85
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials10.357.6511.29
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.921.791.35
    Depreciation3.334.222.97
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.030.000.33
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.725.526.36
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.173.557.55
    Other Income1.232.320.78
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.415.878.33
    Interest0.881.001.16
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.534.877.18
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.534.877.18
    Tax0.600.232.28
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.934.644.89
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.934.644.89
    Minority Interest0.20-0.41-0.80
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.134.234.09
    Equity Share Capital6.476.476.47
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.802.592.51
    Diluted EPS1.802.592.51
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.802.592.51
    Diluted EPS1.802.592.51
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jun 1, 2023 11:44 am