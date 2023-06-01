RSD Finance Lim Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 23.52 crore, down 21.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.52 crore in March 2023 down 21.21% from Rs. 29.85 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.13 crore in March 2023 down 72.45% from Rs. 4.09 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.74 crore in March 2023 down 49.2% from Rs. 11.30 crore in March 2022.

RSD Finance Lim EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.80 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.51 in March 2022.

