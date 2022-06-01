 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
RSD Finance Lim Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.85 crore, up 62.54% Y-o-Y

Jun 01, 2022 / 11:35 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for RSD Finance Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 29.85 crore in March 2022 up 62.54% from Rs. 18.36 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.09 crore in March 2022 up 42.32% from Rs. 2.87 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.30 crore in March 2022 up 187.53% from Rs. 3.93 crore in March 2021.

RSD Finance Lim EPS has increased to Rs. 2.51 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.12 in March 2021.

 

RSD Finance Limited
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 29.85 28.01 18.36
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 29.85 28.01 18.36
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 11.29 14.97 8.98
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.35 1.55 1.28
Depreciation 2.97 2.79 1.46
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 0.33 0.01 0.92
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 6.36 5.75 4.41
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.55 2.94 1.31
Other Income 0.78 1.64 1.16
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.33 4.57 2.47
Interest 1.16 0.30 0.38
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 7.18 4.28 2.09
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 7.18 4.28 2.09
Tax 2.28 0.37 0.25
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 4.89 3.91 1.83
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 4.89 3.91 1.83
Minority Interest -0.80 -0.66 1.04
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 4.09 3.25 2.87
Equity Share Capital 6.47 6.47 6.47
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.51 2.83 2.12
Diluted EPS 2.51 2.83 2.12
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.51 2.83 2.12
Diluted EPS 2.51 2.83 2.12
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 1, 2022 11:30 am
