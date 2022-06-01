RSD Finance Lim Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.85 crore, up 62.54% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for RSD Finance Limited are:
Net Sales at Rs 29.85 crore in March 2022 up 62.54% from Rs. 18.36 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.09 crore in March 2022 up 42.32% from Rs. 2.87 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.30 crore in March 2022 up 187.53% from Rs. 3.93 crore in March 2021.
RSD Finance Lim EPS has increased to Rs. 2.51 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.12 in March 2021.
|
|RSD Finance Limited
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|29.85
|28.01
|18.36
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|29.85
|28.01
|18.36
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|11.29
|14.97
|8.98
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.35
|1.55
|1.28
|Depreciation
|2.97
|2.79
|1.46
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|0.33
|0.01
|0.92
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.36
|5.75
|4.41
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7.55
|2.94
|1.31
|Other Income
|0.78
|1.64
|1.16
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|8.33
|4.57
|2.47
|Interest
|1.16
|0.30
|0.38
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|7.18
|4.28
|2.09
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|7.18
|4.28
|2.09
|Tax
|2.28
|0.37
|0.25
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|4.89
|3.91
|1.83
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|4.89
|3.91
|1.83
|Minority Interest
|-0.80
|-0.66
|1.04
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|4.09
|3.25
|2.87
|Equity Share Capital
|6.47
|6.47
|6.47
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.51
|2.83
|2.12
|Diluted EPS
|2.51
|2.83
|2.12
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.51
|2.83
|2.12
|Diluted EPS
|2.51
|2.83
|2.12
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited