RSD Finance Lim Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 11.44 crore, up 121.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.44 crore in June 2021 up 121.82% from Rs. 5.16 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.57 crore in June 2021 up 84.91% from Rs. 0.85 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.12 crore in June 2021 up 112.45% from Rs. 2.41 crore in June 2020.

RSD Finance Lim EPS has increased to Rs. 2.21 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.45 in June 2020.