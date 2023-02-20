 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

RSD Finance Lim Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.73 crore, down 18.84% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 08:30 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for RSD Finance Limited are:Net Sales at Rs 22.73 crore in December 2022 down 18.84% from Rs. 28.01 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.23 crore in December 2022 up 30.01% from Rs. 3.25 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.09 crore in December 2022 up 37.09% from Rs. 7.36 crore in December 2021.
RSD Finance Lim EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.59 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.83 in December 2021. and has given -100.00% returns over the last 6 months and -100.00% over the last 12 months.
RSD Finance Limited
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations22.7321.5628.01
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations22.7321.5628.01
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials7.656.7514.97
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1.791.911.55
Depreciation4.223.302.79
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies0.000.000.01
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses5.526.315.75
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.553.302.94
Other Income2.320.471.64
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.873.774.57
Interest1.000.810.30
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.872.964.28
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax4.872.964.28
Tax0.230.590.37
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.642.373.91
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.642.373.91
Minority Interest-0.41-0.10-0.66
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates4.232.273.25
Equity Share Capital6.476.476.47
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.592.122.83
Diluted EPS2.592.122.83
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.592.122.83
Diluted EPS2.592.122.83
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - NBFC #Results #RSD Finance Lim #RSD Finance Limited
first published: Feb 20, 2023 08:11 pm