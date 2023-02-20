English
    RSD Finance Lim Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.73 crore, down 18.84% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 08:30 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for RSD Finance Limited are:Net Sales at Rs 22.73 crore in December 2022 down 18.84% from Rs. 28.01 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.23 crore in December 2022 up 30.01% from Rs. 3.25 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.09 crore in December 2022 up 37.09% from Rs. 7.36 crore in December 2021.
    RSD Finance Lim EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.59 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.83 in December 2021. and has given -100.00% returns over the last 6 months and -100.00% over the last 12 months.
    RSD Finance Limited
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations22.7321.5628.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations22.7321.5628.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials7.656.7514.97
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.791.911.55
    Depreciation4.223.302.79
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.000.000.01
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.526.315.75
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.553.302.94
    Other Income2.320.471.64
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.873.774.57
    Interest1.000.810.30
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.872.964.28
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.872.964.28
    Tax0.230.590.37
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.642.373.91
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.642.373.91
    Minority Interest-0.41-0.10-0.66
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates4.232.273.25
    Equity Share Capital6.476.476.47
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.592.122.83
    Diluted EPS2.592.122.83
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.592.122.83
    Diluted EPS2.592.122.83
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

