RSD Finance Lim Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 28.01 crore, up 60.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.01 crore in December 2021 up 60.87% from Rs. 17.41 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.25 crore in December 2021 up 73.72% from Rs. 1.87 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.36 crore in December 2021 up 14.64% from Rs. 6.42 crore in December 2020.

RSD Finance Lim EPS has increased to Rs. 2.83 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.77 in December 2020.