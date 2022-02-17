RSD Finance Lim Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 28.01 crore, up 60.87% Y-o-Y
February 17, 2022 / 01:55 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for RSD Finance Limited are:
Net Sales at Rs 28.01 crore in December 2021 up 60.87% from Rs. 17.41 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.25 crore in December 2021 up 73.72% from Rs. 1.87 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.36 crore in December 2021 up 14.64% from Rs. 6.42 crore in December 2020.
RSD Finance Lim EPS has increased to Rs. 2.83 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.77 in December 2020.
|RSD Finance Limited
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|28.01
|23.65
|17.41
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|28.01
|23.65
|17.41
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|14.97
|5.91
|9.10
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.55
|1.33
|1.08
|Depreciation
|2.79
|3.27
|1.17
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|0.01
|0.01
|0.00
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.75
|4.96
|3.55
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.94
|8.17
|2.51
|Other Income
|1.64
|1.65
|2.75
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.57
|9.82
|5.25
|Interest
|0.30
|0.40
|0.43
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|4.28
|9.42
|4.82
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|4.28
|9.42
|4.82
|Tax
|0.37
|2.42
|0.67
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|3.91
|7.00
|4.14
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|3.91
|7.00
|4.14
|Minority Interest
|-0.66
|0.10
|-2.27
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|3.25
|7.11
|1.87
|Equity Share Capital
|6.47
|6.47
|6.47
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.83
|7.26
|2.77
|Diluted EPS
|2.83
|7.26
|2.77
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.83
|7.26
|2.77
|Diluted EPS
|2.83
|7.26
|2.77
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited