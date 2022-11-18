RSD Finance Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.56 crore, down 8.82% Y-o-Y
November 18, 2022 / 09:26 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for RSD Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 21.56 crore in September 2022 down 8.82% from Rs. 23.65 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.27 crore in September 2022 down 68.11% from Rs. 7.11 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.07 crore in September 2022 down 45.99% from Rs. 13.09 crore in September 2021.
RSD Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.12 in September 2022 from Rs. 7.26 in September 2021.
|RSD Finance
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|21.56
|24.51
|23.65
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|21.56
|24.51
|23.65
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|6.75
|10.65
|5.91
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.91
|1.67
|1.33
|Depreciation
|3.30
|1.99
|3.27
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|0.00
|0.01
|0.01
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.31
|5.29
|4.96
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.30
|4.89
|8.17
|Other Income
|0.47
|2.26
|1.65
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.77
|7.15
|9.82
|Interest
|0.81
|0.37
|0.40
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.96
|6.77
|9.42
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2.96
|6.77
|9.42
|Tax
|0.59
|1.78
|2.42
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2.37
|4.99
|7.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2.37
|4.99
|7.00
|Minority Interest
|-0.10
|-1.54
|0.10
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|2.27
|3.45
|7.11
|Equity Share Capital
|6.47
|6.47
|6.47
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.12
|1.50
|7.26
|Diluted EPS
|2.12
|1.50
|7.26
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.12
|1.50
|7.26
|Diluted EPS
|2.12
|1.50
|7.26
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited