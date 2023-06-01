English
    RSD Finance Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 23.52 crore, down 21.21% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 11:53 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for RSD Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 23.52 crore in March 2023 down 21.21% from Rs. 29.85 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.13 crore in March 2023 down 72.45% from Rs. 4.09 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.74 crore in March 2023 down 49.2% from Rs. 11.30 crore in March 2022.

    RSD Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.80 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.51 in March 2022.

    RSD Finance
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations23.5222.7329.85
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations23.5222.7329.85
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials10.357.6511.29
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.921.791.35
    Depreciation3.334.222.97
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.030.000.33
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.725.526.36
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.173.557.55
    Other Income1.232.320.78
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.415.878.33
    Interest0.881.001.16
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.534.877.18
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.534.877.18
    Tax0.600.232.28
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.934.644.89
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.934.644.89
    Minority Interest0.20-0.41-0.80
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.134.234.09
    Equity Share Capital6.476.476.47
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.802.592.51
    Diluted EPS1.802.592.51
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.802.592.51
    Diluted EPS1.802.592.51
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jun 1, 2023 11:44 am