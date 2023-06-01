RSD Finance Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 23.52 crore, down 21.21% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for RSD Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 23.52 crore in March 2023 down 21.21% from Rs. 29.85 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.13 crore in March 2023 down 72.45% from Rs. 4.09 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.74 crore in March 2023 down 49.2% from Rs. 11.30 crore in March 2022.
RSD Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.80 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.51 in March 2022.
|RSD Finance
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|23.52
|22.73
|29.85
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|23.52
|22.73
|29.85
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|10.35
|7.65
|11.29
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.92
|1.79
|1.35
|Depreciation
|3.33
|4.22
|2.97
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|0.03
|0.00
|0.33
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.72
|5.52
|6.36
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.17
|3.55
|7.55
|Other Income
|1.23
|2.32
|0.78
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.41
|5.87
|8.33
|Interest
|0.88
|1.00
|1.16
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.53
|4.87
|7.18
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.53
|4.87
|7.18
|Tax
|0.60
|0.23
|2.28
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.93
|4.64
|4.89
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.93
|4.64
|4.89
|Minority Interest
|0.20
|-0.41
|-0.80
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|1.13
|4.23
|4.09
|Equity Share Capital
|6.47
|6.47
|6.47
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.80
|2.59
|2.51
|Diluted EPS
|1.80
|2.59
|2.51
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.80
|2.59
|2.51
|Diluted EPS
|1.80
|2.59
|2.51
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited