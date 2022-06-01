RSD Finance Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.85 crore, up 62.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.85 crore in March 2022 up 62.54% from Rs. 18.36 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.09 crore in March 2022 up 42.32% from Rs. 2.87 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.30 crore in March 2022 up 187.53% from Rs. 3.93 crore in March 2021.

RSD Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 2.51 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.12 in March 2021.