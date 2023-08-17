English
    RSD Finance Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 25.45 crore, up 3.85% Y-o-Y

    August 17, 2023 / 07:03 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for RSD Finance are:Net Sales at Rs 25.45 crore in June 2023 up 3.85% from Rs. 24.51 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.94 crore in June 2023 down 14.86% from Rs. 3.45 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.10 crore in June 2023 down 11.38% from Rs. 9.14 crore in June 2022.
    RSD Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 4.31 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.50 in June 2022.
    RSD Finance
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations25.4523.5224.51
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations25.4523.5224.51
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials9.7710.3510.65
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.051.921.67
    Depreciation3.423.331.99
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.010.030.01
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.526.725.29
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.681.174.89
    Other Income0.991.232.26
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.682.417.15
    Interest0.540.880.37
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.141.536.77
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.141.536.77
    Tax0.940.601.78
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.200.934.99
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.200.934.99
    Minority Interest-0.250.20-1.54
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.941.133.45
    Equity Share Capital6.476.476.47
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.311.801.50
    Diluted EPS4.311.801.50
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.311.801.50
    Diluted EPS4.311.801.50
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

