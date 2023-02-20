RSD Finance Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.73 crore, down 18.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.73 crore in December 2022 down 18.84% from Rs. 28.01 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.23 crore in December 2022 up 30.01% from Rs. 3.25 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.09 crore in December 2022 up 37.09% from Rs. 7.36 crore in December 2021.