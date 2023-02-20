RSD Finance Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.73 crore, down 18.84% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for RSD Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 22.73 crore in December 2022 down 18.84% from Rs. 28.01 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.23 crore in December 2022 up 30.01% from Rs. 3.25 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.09 crore in December 2022 up 37.09% from Rs. 7.36 crore in December 2021.
RSD Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.59 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.83 in December 2021.
|
|RSD Finance
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|22.73
|21.56
|28.01
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|22.73
|21.56
|28.01
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|7.65
|6.75
|14.97
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.79
|1.91
|1.55
|Depreciation
|4.22
|3.30
|2.79
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.52
|6.31
|5.75
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.55
|3.30
|2.94
|Other Income
|2.32
|0.47
|1.64
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.87
|3.77
|4.57
|Interest
|1.00
|0.81
|0.30
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|4.87
|2.96
|4.28
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|4.87
|2.96
|4.28
|Tax
|0.23
|0.59
|0.37
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|4.64
|2.37
|3.91
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|4.64
|2.37
|3.91
|Minority Interest
|-0.41
|-0.10
|-0.66
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|4.23
|2.27
|3.25
|Equity Share Capital
|6.47
|6.47
|6.47
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.59
|2.12
|2.83
|Diluted EPS
|2.59
|2.12
|2.83
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.59
|2.12
|2.83
|Diluted EPS
|2.59
|2.12
|2.83
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited