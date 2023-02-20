English
    RSD Finance Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.73 crore, down 18.84% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 08:32 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for RSD Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 22.73 crore in December 2022 down 18.84% from Rs. 28.01 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.23 crore in December 2022 up 30.01% from Rs. 3.25 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.09 crore in December 2022 up 37.09% from Rs. 7.36 crore in December 2021.

    RSD Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.59 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.83 in December 2021.

    RSD Finance
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations22.7321.5628.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations22.7321.5628.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials7.656.7514.97
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.791.911.55
    Depreciation4.223.302.79
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.000.000.01
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.526.315.75
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.553.302.94
    Other Income2.320.471.64
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.873.774.57
    Interest1.000.810.30
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.872.964.28
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.872.964.28
    Tax0.230.590.37
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.642.373.91
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.642.373.91
    Minority Interest-0.41-0.10-0.66
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates4.232.273.25
    Equity Share Capital6.476.476.47
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.592.122.83
    Diluted EPS2.592.122.83
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.592.122.83
    Diluted EPS2.592.122.83
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

