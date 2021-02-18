RSD Finance Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 17.41 crore, down 4.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.41 crore in December 2020 down 4.53% from Rs. 18.24 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.87 crore in December 2020 down 10.84% from Rs. 2.10 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.42 crore in December 2020 up 8.45% from Rs. 5.92 crore in December 2019.

RSD Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.77 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.57 in December 2019.