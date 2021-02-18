RSD Finance Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 17.41 crore, down 4.53% Y-o-Y
February 18, 2021 / 07:12 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for RSD Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 17.41 crore in December 2020 down 4.53% from Rs. 18.24 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.87 crore in December 2020 down 10.84% from Rs. 2.10 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.42 crore in December 2020 up 8.45% from Rs. 5.92 crore in December 2019.
RSD Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.77 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.57 in December 2019.
|RSD Finance
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|17.41
|9.36
|18.24
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|17.41
|9.36
|18.24
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|9.10
|3.17
|8.60
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.08
|0.76
|1.41
|Depreciation
|1.17
|1.19
|1.46
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|0.00
|0.00
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.55
|2.42
|3.33
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.51
|1.83
|3.44
|Other Income
|2.75
|0.46
|1.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.25
|2.29
|4.46
|Interest
|0.43
|0.49
|0.47
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|4.82
|1.80
|3.98
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|4.82
|1.80
|3.98
|Tax
|0.67
|0.26
|0.80
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|4.14
|1.53
|3.18
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|4.14
|1.53
|3.18
|Minority Interest
|-2.27
|-0.03
|-1.08
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|1.87
|1.50
|2.10
|Equity Share Capital
|6.47
|6.47
|6.47
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.77
|1.95
|3.57
|Diluted EPS
|2.77
|1.95
|3.57
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.77
|1.95
|3.57
|Diluted EPS
|2.77
|1.95
|3.57
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited