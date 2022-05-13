RSC Intl Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore, up 50.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore in March 2022 up 50.34% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022 up 338.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022 up 300% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2021.

RSC Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 0.12 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.05 in March 2021.

RSC Intl shares closed at 6.27 on May 12, 2022 (BSE)