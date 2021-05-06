RSC Intl Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore in March 2021 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2021 up 93.97% from Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2021 up 93.18% from Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2020.

RSC Intl shares closed at 4.08 on April 27, 2021 (BSE)